Cong MP Hibi Eden Moves Adjournment Motion In Lok Sabha Over Rise Of Covid Cases In Kerala

Amid the alarming surge in Coronavirus cases in Kerala, Congress Lok Sabha MP Hibi Eden on Tuesday gave an adjournment motion notice over the constitution of a special central health team to tackle the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala. The state on Monday reported 3,459 fresh cases, pushing the total caseload to 9,32,637 while 69,207 people are COVID-19 positive and undergoing treatment in Kerala, while it witnessed 17 more fatalities taking the death toll to 3,760.

The Union Health Ministry has appointed two high-level multi-disciplinary teams for Kerala and Maharashtra in order to collaborate with the state health authorities in tackling the Covid-19 menace in the aforesaid states as they alone contribute to almost 70% of the active COVID-19 cases across the country.

In pursuance to our commitment to support States, @MoHFW_INDIA has deputed multi-disciplinary teams in #Maharashtra & #Kerala to bolster public health interventions for #COVID19 management.



Currently, the 2 States contribute almost 70% of active #COVID19 cases in India. pic.twitter.com/Vx1nSxd094 — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) February 2, 2021

Chaos in both houses of parliament

With the Opposition comprising of CPI(M), TMC, BSP, AAP & RJD demanding a discussion on the farm laws in the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu informed that the discussion would be initiated first in the Lok Sabha and then subsequently in the Rajya Sabha and that therefore the deliberations will be held on Wednesday. However, the Opposition resorted to anti-government sloganeering and staged a walkout, forcing the house to be adjourned till 11.30 am. Earlier, the Rajya Sabha chairman had refused to suspend the business of the House to discuss the farm laws and countered the claim that the farm laws had been passed without sufficient discussion.

The opposition on Monday gave the suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over farmers' agitation. CPI MP Binoy Viswam, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and Congress MP Deepender Hooda have given Suspension of Business Notice over the three farm Laws.

Also, the Lok Sabha witnessed chaos and ruckus with opposition party MPs raising anti-government slogans in protest against the farm laws, disturbing the proceedings of the house.

Members of the opposition forced two adjournments during the day in Lok Sabha. When the House reassembled at 5 pm after the first adjournment, members of Congress, DMK, BSP, AAP, and TMC resorted to sloganeering over the farm laws against which farmer unions are protesting on Delhi borders.

Amid the chaos in the lower house, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the government is ready for debate inside and outside the parliament on the issue.

(With ANI inputs)

