Cong MP Hits Out At KCR Govt Over Reddy's House Arrest, Says Telangana Under 'Hitler Raj’

Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy was been placed under house arrest by Hyderabad Police on Monday. Following the development, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has now hit out at the state government. Demanding the Congress chief’s release, Tagore claimed that the Chandrasekhar Rao led government has become 'Hitler raj’.

“Telangana govt has become 'Hitler raj'. What democratic principles do Chandrasekhar Rao & his son want to follow? I condemn Reddy's arrest and demand his release. We will raise this in Parliament,” Congress MP Manickam Tagore said reacting to Revanth Reddy's house arrest. The leader’s decision to call out the government came soon after Reddy sent a letter to Speaker Om Birla explaining his situation.

Telangana Congress chief in house arrest

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Police says that the Congress chief’s arrest is a precautionary measure to maintain law and order. According to the police, Revanth Reddy was planning to visit Kokapeta where a government land auction is underway. However, the Malkajgiri MP, in his letter to the speaker has claimed that the KCR government has arrested him to stop him from raising the issue in the Lok Sabha.

Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy placed under house arrest by Hyderabad Police. His office says that he was to go to Delhi for Parliament session but Police was deployed outside his house at 3 am & he was stopped from going out



Visuals from outside his house in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/oKOiyBE1TK — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

Congress alleges Rs 1000 cr scam in land auction

Revanth Reddy on Sunday had alleged that the land auction at Kokapeta will cause a Rs 1000 crore loss to the state government. He claimed that the lands were being sold off to the sons of industrialist Jupally Rameshwara Rao, Reddy added that Cm K Chandrashekhara Rao had helped these companies with funds worth hundreds of crores. He had hit out at Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao alleging that the ruling TRS party leaders and the family members had bought lands in the auction. He named bidders and claimed that the total lands were sold off at Rs 1000 crores.

Reddy went on to claim that top companies were prevented from taking part in the tender process and demanded the auction be scrapped. He also said that he would lodge a complaint with PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah if the state government does not respond to his allegations. However, TRS had denied all allegations and claimed that the Kokapeta land auctions bids were done through transparent online methods.

IMAGE: FACEBOOK/ TWITTER