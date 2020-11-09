Cong MP Opposes Induction Of Non-Gorkhas Into Gorkha Regiment, Writes To Rajnath Singh

Opposing the sanction on recruitment of non-Gorkha personnel into Gorkha Rifles (GR), Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday, wrote to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The Congress MP from Assam, in his letter, has highlighted the regiment's traditional recruitment process owing to which only Gorkha soldiers are inducted in the regiment. Gogoi has also contested that the inclusion of non-Gorkha soldiers will be a 'departure' from the guiding philosophy of the regiment, which is, 'naam, manak and nishaan.'

"Among other wars, the regiment (GR) has played a crucial role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war and the Kargil war of 1999. As the long tradition of an army regiment hang in the balance, it is essential for the Government of India to reconsider the proposal. I urge the Government of India to instead induct more Gorkha soldiers into the regiment," Gogoi wrote in his letter to the Raksha Mantri.

Gogoi's letter to Rajnath Singh:

Gogoi's letter comes after the Army Headquarters sanctioned the recruitment of non-Gorkha personnel from Uttarakhand into select Gorkha Rifles regiments. The sanctioned move will allow Garhwali and Kumaoni youth from Uttarakhand to join the regime and shall come into effect from the next recruitment cycle. The move has received a mixed response, with several veterans arguing that the induction of non-Gorkha personnel might dampen the spirit.

Generally, the ratio of induction of Gorkhas from India and Nepal is 40:60 i.e. for every 40 Indian-Domiciled Gorkhas, there are nearly 60 Nepal-Domiciled Gorkhas. However, the sanction to induct non-Gorkhas is also expected to increase the number of Indian-Domiciled soldiers in the regiment.

The Indian Army, at present, has nearly 40 Gorkha Rifles battalions which recruited only Nepal-Domiciled and Indian-Domiciled Gorkhas up till now. A tripartite agreement between Nepal, India and the UK allows the Indian Army and British Army to recruit Gorkha soldiers from Nepal.

