Cong MP Santokh Singh Passes Away After Suffering Heart Attack During Bharat Jodo Yatra

In an unfortunate incident, Congress MP from Jalandhar Santokh Singh Chaudhary died on Saturday morning during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab’s Phillaur.

Singh was walking alongside former Congress President Rahul Gandhi when he suddenly suffered a heart attack and collapsed on the ground. An ambulance was immediately called in and the leader was rushed to the hospital in Phagwara, where he was declared brought dead. After receiving the news of his demise, Rahul Gandhi left the walkathon and reached the hospital. The day's yatra has been suspended.

In the video, Santokh Singh can be seen walking and interacting with other leaders during the yatra when he collapsed. The news of Singh's death was confirmed by party leaders Rana Gurjeet Singh and Vijay Inder Singla. The last rites of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary will be performed at his village on January 15.

#WATCH | Ludhiana, Punjab: Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance after he collapsed while walking during Bharat Jodo Yatra today. He passed away soon after.



Congress leaders condole death of Santokh Singh Chaudhary

Congress party condoled the death of its Jalandhar MP, "The news of the sudden demise of Congress MP from Jalandhar Santokh Chowdhary is extremely painful for the Congress family. May God give peace to his soul. In this difficult time, the feelings of every member of the Congress family are with Santokh ji's family and supporters".

जालंधर से कांग्रेस सांसद संतोख चौधरी जी के आकस्मिक निधन की खबर कांग्रेस परिवार के लिए बेहद पीड़ादायी है।



ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें।



Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed his grief over the untimely death of Santokh Singh Chaudhary and called it a big blow to the grand old party.

Kharge tweeted, "Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of our MP, Santokh Singh Chaudhary. His loss is a great blow to the party and organisation. In this hour of grief, my heart goes out to his family, friends and followers. May his soul rest in peace".

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed grief and condoled the death of Santokh Singh.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring condoled the death of Santokh Singh. "Deeply saddened to inform you about the passing away of Punjab Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary ji. My deepest condolences to his family, colleagues, friends and supporters. I am in shock but Chaudhary Saab’s resolve will always be a source of inspiration to me".

Amarinder Singh also shared a video of the deceased Congress MP where he was seen addressing people in the Yatra moments before he suffered cardiac arrest.