Digvijaya Singh Admits, 'Congress Compromising On Ideology For Electoral Gains'

Making yet another revelation, Congress party's senior leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday has said that the party is compromising with its ideology. Speaking at an event, the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh has said that his party is focussing on electoral gains and is compromising with the ideology. Terming it as a 'mistake', Singh has said that to revive party's position, the Congress party needs to focus on its ideology.

The remark by Singh comes almost two months after Congress party decided to stitch an alliance with the ideologically opposite Shiv Sena to form the government in Maharashtra. Even as the NCP-Congress failed to gain the numbers in the assembly election, the fallout of Mahayuti - BJP and Shiv Sena - over the Chief Minister's position worked in favour of the Maha Aghadi. The three parties eventually formed Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state - after a hustle of President's rule, 80 hours of BJP rule and Ajit Pawar's stint to back the BJP, only to come back to the folds of NCP.

Earlier, calling Congress leader Priyanka Vadra's 'bhagwa' (saffron) jibe against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as "game-changer", Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot asserted that this is exactly what "the country wanted to hear." Vadra had said that saffron does not belong solely to Yogi Adityanath just because he wears it, but "belongs to this country's religious and spiritual tradition." This came from an ideologically different Congress party, who in the past also coined the term "Saffron terror."

He said, "Mayawati is unhappy with Priyanka? Even after Priyanka Gandhi campaigned, made it an issue, and that Yogi has replied on the 'bhagwa' comment - the 'bhagwa' comment will be a gamechanger in the country. The 'bhagwa' comment made by Priyanka will be a gamechanger because she has said what the people of this country wanted to hear. 'Bhagwa' has a special meaning is 'dharma' and in India - and after you don 'bhagwa' you don't believe those words anymore."

