SHOCKING: Congress Neta Manhandles Woman, Screams And Forcibly Ejects Her From Meeting

Politics

In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, a Congress minister Kamleshwar Patel was caught on camera misbehaving with a woman during his meeting

In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, a minister was caught on camera pushing the woman out of his meeting even as the women was crying bitterly. In the video, the man who is a minister in the Kamalnath-led Madhya Pradesh government can be seen addressing a meeting, when a woman enters the room. As soon as the minister sees the woman, he pushes him out of the meeting and manhandles her. Another woman can be heard shouting at the minister and saying: "You have to reply."

Congress airbrushes own Netas out of video hailing 'organic' Shaheen Bagh protest

The man, which sources said is a Congress minister Kamleshwar Patel, is heard saying: "Get out of here." This even after the minister's aide can be heard asking him to listen to the demands of the woman. As per sources, the lady was complaining about a  number of problems faced by her under the Congress rule. Showing utter arrogance, the minister also was heard saying: "go out of here, I don't want to listen to anything."

Neta arrogance on cam, Meghalaya Home Minister indulges in verbal spat with journalist

