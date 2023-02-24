'Cong Ran Nagaland Govt On Remote Control From Delhi': PM Modi's Unsparing Attack On INC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, February 24, launched a scathing attack on the Congress during an election rally in Nagaland's largest city Dimapur. "BJP made a big dent in corruption by employing technology. Now, all the money sent from Delhi instantly reaches the account of people in Nagaland. Like the Congress, we do not consider the 8 states of the Northeast as ATMs but as 'Ashta Lakshmi'. It is our effort that the distance of the heart should also be eradicated and the distance from Delhi should also be reduced," said Prime Minister Modi while addressing the gathering in Dimapur.

Attacking Congress, the Prime Minister said, "Get vote and forget has been the policy of the Congress and its partners for Nagaland and the Northeast. The Congress leaders from Delhi turn a blind eye towards Nagaland."

PM Modi's unsparing attack on Congress

PM Modi further stated that Congress always ran the state government in Nagaland on remote control from Delhi and indulged in familial politics.

Congress always ran the Nagaland govt on remote control from Delhi. From Delhi to Dimapur, Congress indulged in familial politics: PM Modi in Nagaland.

During his attack, the Prime Minister stated:

During Congress, Nagaland used to be have political instability.

Congress ran the Nagaland government through remote control from Delhi.

Earlier, Delhi had a 'Family-First' mindset.

From Dimapur to Delhi, these people (Congress leadership) had given priority to a dynasty.

Congress used to withdraw money from Nagaland and took it to Delhi, filling the safes of their masters.

PM Modi lists the Central government's initiatives for development in Nagaland

Listing the Central government's initiatives for the development in Nagaland, PM Modi said, "Today, the Central government is giving free ration to thousands of families in Nagaland. From Divide to Divine BJP has changed the model of governance in Nagaland. Our mantra for Nagaland has been -- peace, progress and prosperity, and this is the reason why people's trust in BJP is rising."

From Divide to Divine BJP has changed the model of governance in Nagaland. There are 3 pillars our party focuses on peace, progress, and prosperity: PM Modi in Nagaland.





The Prime Minister asserted that work is underway to connect Kohima with railways. "Once connected with railways, it will increase the ease of living and ease of doing business in Nagaland From tourism to technology and sports to startups, Central govt is helping the youth of Nagaland," he added.

Speaking regarding the reduction of violence in Nagaland, PM Modi said, "In the last nine years, a 75 per cent reduction has been recorded in the incidents of violence in Nagaland. In many regions of Nagaland, AFSPA has been removed.

"In the last three and a half years, piped water has been provided to more than three lakh families in Nagaland and our tribal women have benefited the most from this. We neither discriminate on the basis of the region nor do we discriminate on the basis of religion," PM Modi said.