Cong Resort Politics: Gehlot Reaches Udaipur, Vows To Foil BJP's 'horse-trading' Attempts

With Rajasthan slipping back into resort politics, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday assured that Congress would once again fail the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'horse-trading attempts'. Speaking to reporters, Ashok Gehlot stated that while every MLA had his own issues, it was important to stick together and reach the magic number.

"Whether the government will stay or not, so many people supported us during this time. Every MLA has his own problems and solutions. If someone speaks to me it's not wrong. These people were of BSP background. We wanted our government to be stable which is why they decided to merge with Congress. Will stay strong in Rajasthan only if we reach the magic number," said Gehlot.

He added, "There may be small differences. but those who stand together in crisis are important. We will win. BJP's horse trading attempts have completely failed in the past. You will see this again on June 7 or 10, their attempts will fail."

Gehlot reaches Udaipur with MLAs

On Sunday afternoon, the Rajasthan CM reached Udaipur along with Minister Rajendra Gudha, MLA and Rajasthan SC Commission Chairman Khiladi Lal Bairwa, MLAs Sandeep Yadav, Lakhan Meena, Wajib Ali, Giriraj Singh Malinga, and RTDC Chairman Dharmendra Rathore.

On the previous night, a group of Congress MLAs, who had expressed resentment towards the party had met the Chief Minister to hold discussions. Talks were held on matters related to the MLAs and the Rajya Sabha biennial elections.

On Sunday, the MLAs left for Udaipur along with the Chief Minister, who arrived at the lake city to meet the rest of the party MLAs and Independents who have been lodged in a hotel amid fears of horse-trading ahead of the Rajya Sabha election. At present, around 90 MLAs, including 11 of the 13 Independents, are lodged in a hotel in Udaipur ahead of the June 10 elections.

For the RS polls, the Congress has fielded three candidates - Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Surjewala, and Pramod Tiwari, while the BJP has nominated former minister Ghanshyam Tiwari and supported media baron Chandra, who has filed nomination as an Independent candidate. Congress leaders claim the support of 126 MLAs, including 108 of the party. It requires a total of 123 votes to win three seats.

(With agency inputs)