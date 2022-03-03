Cong rivals try to divide society on caste, religious lines: Priyanka

Sonbhadra/Chandauli (UP), Mar 3 (PTI) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday accused rival parties of trying to divide society on the lines of caste and religion and said that due to this, people's actual problems like inflation and unemployment are ignored.

Targeting the ruling BJP, she said it is the government's duty to mitigate problems of the public but in Uttar Pradesh, the issue of stray cattle was created by the government's policies.

Addressing a public meeting in Sonbhadra, Vadra said, "The elections are a time (for the public) to gauge which party should be brought to power to serve the people for the next five years. However, parties like BJP, BSP and Samajwadi Party try to divide society on the lines of caste and religion. Because of this, the actual problems of people like inflation, lack of jobs and lack of amenities are neglected." "The biggest strength in a democracy is vote, which can make or destroy your future. Voters need to be aware and vote for people who are ready to work for you round the clock," she said.

The Congress leader said her party gave forest rights to tribals but now they are being forced to vacate their land using bulldozers. She also mentioned the July 2019 Umbha massacre in which 11 tribals were killed and accused the administration and police of inaction.

Vadra blamed the policies of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government for the problem of stray cattle in the state.

"It is the duty of the people in power to mitigate troubles of people but in UP, the problem of stray cattle was caused by the policies of the government. Our government in Chhattisgarh has managed to resolve this issue," the Congress leader said.

Vadra said the BJP government did not provide jobs to people in the last five years and is only promising to do so now when the elections are here.

The BJP claims that it gives people free ration and deposits money in their accounts, she said.

"You need to understand the mindset that they (BJP) will never give you jobs. The government has not done anything to promote agriculture and small industries that generate a lot of employment. On the other hand, they didn't even give government jobs in the last five years and are now promising you jobs," she added.

Vadra reiterated her party's poll promises.

"We will solve the issue of stray cattle and provide compensation of Rs 3,000 per acre in case your crop is destroyed by stray cattle. We will buy sugarcane for Rs 400 per quintal. To generate employment for women, we will ensure 25 per cent reservation in recruitment for women in the police force," she said.

"Eight lakh jobs will be provided to women," she said.

Vadra said the Congress will ensure that any officer who fails to register an FIR in a case related to a crime against women is suspended, free travel for women in government buses and provide free mobile phones and scooters to girls.

The Congress will also provide loans of Rs 5 lakh to those who want to start their own business, she said.

Addressing a rally in Chandauli, Vadra said, "Problems like inflation, lack of development and misrule do not differentiate on the basis of caste and religion. Yet BJP, BSP and SP only talk of caste and community to divide people for vote bank." "Politicians understand that by keeping the youth unemployed, they can be misguided and made to promote violent political ideology," she said.

Vadra said her father, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, always met villagers and worked for their development.

"But the leaders of the BJP do not understand the importance of development because they have not done anything for the independence of this country," she said.

"BJP leaders have become so emboldened that their sons are trampling farmers under their vehicles," she added, referring to allegations against Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

Vadra alleged that the BJP-led government neglects the common man and farmers of the country and makes laws to benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's industrialist friends.

She also cautioned voters against making the mistake of giving majority to the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

"The prime minister says that the BJP has given you free ration and seeks votes. This is the bare minimum a government should do. Instead, the government should give employment," she said.

Voting will be held in Sonbhadra and Chandauli in the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on March 7. PTI CDN ABN DIV DIV

