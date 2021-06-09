Cong Ropes In Pilot For Anti-govt Protest On June 11 To Avoid Show Of Strength In Dausa?

The Congress top brass has roped in former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot for an anti-government demonstration on June 11, in what appears an attempt to disrupt his show of strength in Dausa to mark his father’s death anniversary on the same day.

During a virtual meeting held with senior Congress leaders on Wednesday evening, the party high command asked Pilot to join other senior leaders in organising a protest against the Central government on Friday, June 11.

The meeting was chaired by Rajasthan Congress chief Ajay Maken, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Govind Dotasara Bhanwar and Jitendra Singh among other ministers. A strategy was reportedly made for the anti-government demonstration on Friday.

"As per the instructions of All India Congress Committee, on June 11, 2021, participated in the virtual meeting of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee organized today for the nationwide protest demonstration against rising prices and inflation of petrol and diesel," Pilot tweeted in Hindi.

It appears that the Congress high command does not want Sachin Pilot to take his MLAs to Dausa for his father Rajesh Pilot’s death anniversary in a show of strength. Therefore, he was included in Wednesday’s meeting, even though the Sachin camp has programs scheduled on that day.

Speculations regarding the Congress top brass keeping a close watch on Pilot became rife after sources reported Priyanka Gandhi had reached out to the rebel leader, urging him to meet her soon. As per sources, Vadra has also sent an emissary to Jaipur to speak to Pilot, who is reportedly miffed as none of his issues was resolved by the party panel.

Pilot miffed with Congress leadership

Pilot has reportedly conveyed to the Congress high command that his MLAs are being targeted and side-lined by CM Ashok Gehlot despite assurances from the Gandhis. Making his dissatisfaction clear, Pilot indicated that a divide in the party is imminent if no solution is found within a month's time, sources revealed.

Moreover, the Congress leader reportedly stressed that he should not be held responsible at this juncture as he waited patiently for 6 months after the demise of Ahmed Patel - one of the three members of the committee set up to resolve the issues raised by his camp. Pilot is likely to hold a meeting with 18 MLAs supporting him in Jaipur on June 10.