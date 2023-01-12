Cong Says Number Of Migrant Labourers Unclear Post All Party Meet On Remote Voting Machine

Acknowledging Supreme Court's direction to ensure the right to vote for migrant labourers, Congress said that the category in question is yet to be defined. Speaking to the media, a senior leader of the grand old party, Digvijaya Singh cited the Ministry of Labour and Employment's information about 70,000 labourers.

"Where has the figure of 30 crore come from?" asked Singh, post attending an all-party meeting that was called regarding the Prototype Multi-Constituency Remote Electronic Voting Machine. The Election Commission had earlier sent an invitation to the parties to observe the Remote Electronic Voting Machine, which was turned down by Congress.

Congress' response to ECI

Jairam Ramesh's submission on behalf of Congress focussed on the Opposition's apprehensions about the misuse of EVMs. Highlighting that voters and parties must have confidence in the electoral system, Ramesh said that it has been 'repeatedly violated' in recent years on account of 'pressures being put on the Election Commission of India by the Modi government'.

Citing a recent example, he had written, "The Election Commission delayed the announcement of the election schedule in Gujarat to give PM Modi more time for electioneering in his home state. It also gave yet another free pass to violate the model code of conduct by allowing a road show on voting day in Gujarat."

In Gujarat this time we also saw suspicious voting numbers which showed that 10-12% of voters cast their votes in the last hour of voting. This translates into an impossible 25-30 seconds being taken to cast each vote. You need a maximum of 60 seconds to cast a vote," he further said, adding that the suspicious patterns can be extended by multi-constituency remote voting.

If the Remote Electronic Voting Machine is implemented after stakeholder consultations, migrant voters do not need to travel to their home district to exercise their franchise.