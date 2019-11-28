BIG: Cong-Sena-NCP To Provide 500 Sqft To Rehabilitated Slum Dwellers; Up From 300 Sqft

The Common Minimum Program of the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ which was released hours before the swearing-in of Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister, has made a big promise to regarding tenements under the Slum Rehabilitation Programme. It reveals that the post-poll coalition plans to allocate 500 square feet of carpet area to the rehabilitated slum dwellers as opposed to the earlier 300 sq ft. Apart from this, ‘Maha Vikas Agahdi’ plans on launching Chief Minister Gram Sadak Yojana to improve the conditions of roads in rural Maharashtra. Have a look at the Urban development program suggested by the coalition below.

Urban development Plans To improve roads in the urban areas a scheme on the pattern of the Chief Minister Gram Sadak Yojana shall be implemented. Separate financial provision shall be made to improve the road quality in Nagar Panchayats, Municipal Councils and Municipal Corporations.

The Coalition's Government shall provide, Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra, tenements of 500sq. feet carpet area free of cost to the eligible slum dwellers under the slum Rehabilitation Program instead of the 300 sq. Feet tenements presently being provided, and the best infrastructure and basic amenities will also be provided.

The Common Minimum Program

The Maha Thriller

After several twists and turns in Maharashtra politics, the Shiv Sena chief, Uddhav Thackeray, along with his ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’, has been invited by the Governor to form the government in Maharashtra, with the Shiv Sena supremo to be sworn in at 6:40 pm. All of this comes after, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took an oath as the CM of the state on Saturday. He had taken the oath to become the CM along with the former NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who took to the post of Deputy CM. However, Ajit Pawar did not have the support from the rest of the NCP MLAs, thus the BJP-NCP government was not viable. The Supreme Court of India, in its verdict on Maharashtra's ongoing issue, stated that there will be a floor test on Wednesday at 5 pm, however, Devendra Fadnavis resigned a day before and the MLAs of the state took the oath on Wednesday morning.

