Cong Sets Up Political Affairs Committee In Chhattisgarh; Baghel, Singhdeo Among Members

Press Trust Of India
New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday set up a political affairs committee in its Chhattisgarh unit with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and minister T S Singhdeo among its members.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the constitution of the panel, according to a party statement.

AICC in-charge P L Punia, Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee chief Mohan Markam, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Shiv Kumar Dahariya, Amarjeet Bhagat, Satyanarayan Sharma, Dhanendra Sahu and Girish Devangan have also been named as its members.

The presidents of the Mahila Congress, Youth Congress and NSUI and the chief organiser of the Seva Dal will be special invitees to the committee.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries in charge of Chhattisgarh and AICC secretaries from the state have been named as ex-officio members of the panel, the statement said.

According to another statement, the party also appointed a six-member disciplinary committee of the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee with Brajendra Singh as its chairman.

