Cong Shuns BJP's Attack On Punjab Govt For Failing To Monitor Tractors Leaving For Delhi

Continuing the blame game over the responsibility of riots in the national capital on January 26, Congress leader PL Punia reiterated the party's attack on the BJP and actor Deep Sidhu for perpetrating violence on Republic Day during the farmers' tractor rally. Punia remarked that the BJP blames Congress for every 'unfortunate event' in the country when the accused are always linked to the saffron party. In a counter to BJP's attack on the Congress-led government in Punjab for allowing tractors to leave the state, Punia rebutted that the BJP should not 'instruct' the state government.

"They are pinning the blame on the Congress and those who are responsible actually belong to the BJP. The BJP cannot instruct the Punjab government, the state government will decide what to do on its own. I want to ask them whether the Union government spoke to the Punjab government on this matter," Punia told ANI on Thursday.

READ | Protesters-Police Clashing Not New; Happens All The Time: Congress' Anwar Normalises Riot

"Every unfortunate event that takes place in the country, the BJP has to blame the Congress for it. it is very unfortunate that those who are responsible for the riots, who breached the Red Fort - Deep Sidhu and his group - they belong to the BJP. He has a picture with the Prime Minister, with Amit Shah. He (Deep Sidhu) calls Sunny Deol his younger brother," he added.

Punia's remarks came after Union Minister Prakash Javadekar unleashed an attack on the Punjab government for failing to monitor the tractors that left the state to enter the national capital on Tuesday for the parade which eventually took a violent turn on Tuesday. The I&B Union Minister had highlighted that Amarinder Singh-led administration should have monitored the tractors moving out of the state and should have nabbed 'habitual criminals' in a bid to aver the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor rally.

READ | Who Is Deep Sidhu? Actor-activist accused Of Red Fort Riot Surfaces To Say 'I'm Fearless'

"When such a demonstration happens on January 26 where some farmer leaders were saying that this is the 'final match,' then the Punjab government should supervise the tractors moving out of the state and apprehend habitual criminals and arrest them under preventive measures but it was not done. Rahul Gandhi was not just supporting but inciting them repeatedly," Javadekar had said on Wednesday night as he unleashed upon the Congress for instigating farmers repeatedly.

Delhi Police exposes farm leaders

Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava asserted that no one involved in the violence during the farm rally will be spared. Recalling the sequence of events leading up to the tractor rally, he revealed that the farm unions had refused to heed the police's advice on rescheduling the rally. He mentioned that the unions violated several conditions such as sticking to the 12-5 pm timing, farm leaders leading their group of protesters and the maximum participation of 5000 tractors. Shrivastava stated that militant elements within the farmers delivered provocative speeches a day before the rally itself.

READ | 'Congress Has Repeatedly Tried To Instigate Farmers': Javadekar On R-day Violence In Delhi

The protesting farmers on January 26 entered the national capital from three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border, and the Ghazipur border, as Delhi Police gave their nod for a peaceful protest. However, despite Samyukt Kisan Morcha's assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the tractor march, violence broke out as the farmers entered Delhi. The protesting farmers with their tractors broke the barricades and cemented barriers at Delhi’s Mukarba Chowk, prompting Delhi Police to use tear gas shells against them.

READ | Delhi Violence: 9 Teams Formed By Delhi Police To Nab Culprits; Paramilitary Under Command