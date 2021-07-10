Cong' Sidhu Accuses AAP, SAD Of Being Hell Bent On Punjab's Destruction Amid Power Crisis

Indian National Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday lashed out at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly being hell-bent on the destruction of Punjab. Sidhu, who has himself been embroiled in controversy over the tussle with CM Amarinder Singh, accused the Delhi government of wanting to shut down the thermal plants in the state amid a power crisis. He also accused SAD of looting the state by signing power purchase agreements (PPA) with Thermal Power Plants and Majithia despite known the cost of solar is decreasing every year.

Hitting out at AAP, the Congress leader tweeted, "Today, Forces bent-upon Punjab’s destruction are clearly visible ... 1. Delhi Govt wants Punjab’s lifeline our Thermal Power Plants to shut down in middle of Punjab’s Power crisis leaving Punjabis helpless in this simmering heat & our Farmers suffer in this Paddy-sowing season."

Accusing Badals of looting the state, Navjot Singh Sidhu claimed, "Badals-signed PPAs with Thermal Power Plants & Majithia as Minister Renewable Energy (2015-17) signed PPAs for 25 Years for Solar Power at Rs 5.97 to 17.91 per unit to loot Punjab knowing the cost of solar is decreasing 18% per year since 2010 & is Rs 1.99 per unit today."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh deflected the criticism and pinned the blame on SAD. He said PPAs signed by SAD has put an unnecessary financial burden on the state.

In reply, Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal asked the present government who was stopping them from scrapping agreements in the last few years. He also urged CM to ensure 24x7 electricity to the people.

Punjab power crisis

The state has been witnessing frequent power cuts over the last few days. Due to the intense heatwave in the north, the power demand in the state has reportedly reached 14,500 MW.

Frequent power cuts have led to protests at various places. Adding more to the crisis, the Talwandi Sabo power plant shut down completely on Friday.

The power interruptions have impacted the agriculture sector, as, during this time of the year, farmers need steady electricity to run water pumps for pudding during paddy transplantation. Adding to their woes, the temperature has also been on an upward spike.