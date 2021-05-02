Cong Slams BJP For Mishandling COVID Situation, Demands Extension Of Lockdown In Goa

The Congress party of Goa on Sunday slammed the ruling party BJP for mishandling the COVID-19 crisis both at the state and national level. Goa Leader of Opposition (LOP) Digambar Kamat stated that considering the current situation, there is no other option left for the state government apart from extending the lockdown to stem the rising COVID-19 cases.

The Congress leader further demanded that the virus management should be handed over to a task force that includes authority from civil society and the Army.

"We cannot rely anymore on the BJP government at the Centre as well as the state who remained in celebrations mode throughout the year without creating any medical infrastructure and services. It is high time that a task force is constituted to handle the COVID management and government takes a back seat," said Digambar Kamat.

He also said that the situation has crossed all limits and the government cannot play with people's lives anymore.

'Once the monsoon starts, things will become more challenging'

The Congress leader further mentioned that the situation will be worse in the future, once the monsoon arrives. "We need to look one month ahead from now. Once the monsoon starts, things will become more challenging. We need to anticipate frequent power cuts, road bloackades, floodings which will seriously affect the COVID management. Steps need to be taken on top priority for initiating preventive measures right now," he said.

"It is necessary that vaccines are secured on a war footing and vaccination campaigns are initiated with an aim to complete the first dose by mid-July," added Digambar Kamat.

Kamat further demanded answers from Goa Chief Minister on infrastructure facilities of the state. "Why Government is reluctant to utilise the two floors of South Goa District Hospital when they requisition the nearby school to create COVID Care facility? Why some private hospitals which are not operational are not taken over and converted into COVID facilities? Chief Minister needs to answer."

"The announcement of Rs 100 Crore package to the marginalised sector and implementation of Goenche Daiz Scheme will minimise the effect of extended lockdown," he claimed.

He also expressed his disappointment with the government for not taking any of the suggestions but hoped that this time he will be taken seriously.