Cong Slams ECI, Asks To Consult Health Experts Over Conducting Polls Amid Omicron Rise

'Consult health experts, government on COVID situation, not political parties,' says Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala to Election Commission.

Swagata Banerjee
Congress

The Congress on Thursday targetted the Election Commission of India (ECI) and asked it to consult health experts, and seek data on COVID from the Centre and take an independent decision on holding elections in five states rather than questioning the political parties, similar to that of a 'toothless tiger'.

In a series of tweets, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala lambasted the EC. In his first tweet, he stated, "ECI must remember that the country wide data of COVID-19 infection, its spread and multiplication, the doubling time, the results of genome sequencing and the impact of vaccine on Omicron is with Modi Government, not with political parties. We also have experience of 1st and 2nd waves."

In the following tweets, he alleged: 

'Acting like a toothless tiger': Randeep Surjewala

While lashing out at EC, Surjewala stated, "Constitutional responsibility of elections lies solely with ECI Instead of acting like a toothless tiger, ECI should ask for data from Modi Govt, share it with all parties, consult health experts-epidemiologists-virologists and take an independent decision. Has it done so?"

EC announces timings, postal poll & other guidelines 

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in 2022, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra briefed the media regarding safety protocols as the third wave of the COVID and other voting-related key details. As per the CEC, Election Commission will reach out to the doorsteps of those who are unable to come to the polling booth to vote. Additionally, live webcasting facilities will be available at around 1 lakh voting booths to ensure transparency in the election process. 

Election Commissioner of India on 2022 Assembly Elections

"People above 80 years of age, persons with disabilities, and COVID affected people who are unable to come to the polling booth, the Election Commission will reach their doorsteps for a vote. VVPATs to be installed at all voting booths. Live webcasting facilities will be available at around 1 lakh voting booths to ensure transparency in the election process. As for COVID protocols, we got to know today, 86% of people got their first jabs and 49 got the second one as well. All the borders will have 24 hour CCTV," added CEC Sushil Chandra. 

