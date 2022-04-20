Cong Slams Jahangirpuri Anti-encroachment Drive; 'Demolish Chinese Buildings In Arunachal'

Congress on Wednesday opposed an anti-encroachment drive announced by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area. The grand old party raised its voice over the matter and questioned why doesn't the Centre back India and run bulldozers on infrastructures built by China in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

The Indian Youth Congress said in a tweet, "Why doesn't this bulldozer run on infrastructures built by China in Arunachal and Ladakh?"

यह बुलडोजर अरुणाचल और लद्दाख में चीन द्वारा निर्मित आधारभूत संरचनाओं पर क्यों नहीं चलता है? — Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) April 20, 2022

This came after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) began the "encroachment removal action programme" in the Jahangirpuri area, wherein illegal construction in the region is being demolished.

Raja Iqbal Singh, Mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation said, "The anti-encroachment drive will take place across Delhi. Earlier also we had requested security for the drive but due to some reasons the action was not taken."

On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre over price hikes and unemployment and commented that the government should 'run bulldozer on people's problem' rather than generating 'hatred and panic'.

Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet, "Inflation and unemployment have depleted the country's population. The government should run a bulldozer to tackle these issues, but the BJP bulldozer is loaded with hatred and panic."

महंगाई और बेरोज़गारी ने देश की जनता का दम निकाल दिया है।



सरकार को लोगों की इन समस्याओं पर bulldozer चलाना चाहिए।



मगर भाजपा के bulldozer पर तो नफ़रत और दहशत सवार है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 12, 2022

Referring to bulldozers deployed in Delhi, Congress leader Manish Tiwari said, "Demolishing buildings by using bulldozers will not take the country forward."

AIMIM chief Owaisi also opposed the anti-encroachment drive and tweeted, "BJP has declared war against the poorest. In the name of encroachment it’s going to destroy homes in Delhi like UP & MP. No notice, no opportunity to go to court, simply punishing poor Muslims for daring to stay alive."

BJP has declared war against the poorest. In the name of encroachment it’s going to destroy homes in Delhi like UP & MP. No notice, no opportunity to go to court, simply punishing poor Muslims for daring to stay alive. @ArvindKejriwal must clarify his dubious role 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Psw4Ol6IJb — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 19, 2022

Apex Court stops demolition drive

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court stopped the anti-encroachment drive by authorities in the Jahangirpuri area. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana ordered status quo in the present situation and said the petition would be listed before an appropriate bench.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned a petition against the special joint encroachment removal action of civic bodies including the NDMC and the PWD and said “a completely unauthorised and unconstitutional demolition” has been ordered.

(Image: PTI)