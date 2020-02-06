Cong Speaks Of Saving Constitution, Forgets Emergency?: PM Modi Hits Back In Parliament

Addressing the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack at the Congress and asked the latter to get a better knowledge of the Constitution. There has been a constant war of words between BJP and Congress, where the latter has accused the Narendra Modi-led government of disrespecting the Constitution.

PM Modi was speaking in the Lok Sabha over the discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President's address, where he reminded Congress of their past activities, highlighting the Emergency of 1975.

"Who brought the Emergency? Who trampled over the Judiciary? Who has brought the most amendments to the Constitution? Who imposed Article 356 the most? Those who did the above, need to get a deeper knowledge of our Constitution, said PM Modi.

Further attacking the Congress, PM Modi said that "Congress should say this 'save Constitution' 100 times in a day."

PM Modi in Lok Sabha: There has been talk of 'save constitution'. I agree, Congress should say this 100 times in a day. Maybe they will realize their past mistakes. Did you forget this slogan during emergency? When state Govts were dismissed? When cabinet resolutions were torn? pic.twitter.com/qakcQoTBHC — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2020

PM Modi's befitting response to Rahul Gandhi's 'Danda' attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his reply to the debate on President's Motion of Thanks gave a befitting response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "Danda remark."

He said: "I was hearing the remark made by one of the Congress leaders that I will be lathi-charged within few months. I have been "Gaali proof" after hearing so much abuse. Now, I will do Surya Namaskar for six months and toughen myself up to bear the blows. I am humbled that they have announced it beforehand so now I will exercise and make myself fit for it."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made the contentious remark in his campaign rally for the Delhi Assembly election on Wednesday. He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not be able to step out of his house after some months as the young people of the country were extremely angry with him.

