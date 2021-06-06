'Cong Stole Ration For 70 Yrs, Now BJP Will': Sisodia As Doorstep Delivery Scheme Stalled

Reacting to BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra's 'sham' remark on the doorstep delivery of ration by the Delhi government, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia slammed the BJP and stated that they want to continue doing corruption similar to the Congress's rule by not allowing the launch of the scheme. Hitting out at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Patra stated that he worked on the 'A B C D E E' F method of governance'-- i.e- A-Advertisement, B-Blame C-Credit D-Drama E-Excuse F-Failure asking him to 'stop the drama.'

"I believe, he (Patra) wanted to say that Aam Admi Party (AAP) should not point towards the corruption in the ration distribution. BJP will continue doing corruption as Congress did in its 70 years of rule," Sisodia told ANI.

संबित पात्रा ने 2 बातें कही-



पहली- "जो व्यव्स्था चल रही है, वो ऐसे ही चलेगी"



मतलब भाजपा चाहती है कि 80 करोड़ लोगों के राशन की चोरी चलती रहे



70 साल कांग्रेस ने चोरी की अब BJP राशन की चोरी करेगी



AAP इस चोरी को रोकने की कोशिश ना करें



-Dy CM @msisodia#GareebVirodhiNarendraModi pic.twitter.com/sUfSzvSQf3 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 6, 2021

'If pizza can be delivered then why not ration?': Manish Sisodia

The Deputy Chief Minister condemned Patra for not talking about the hardships of the poor while procuring their ration and claimed that he was keen to abuse CM Kejriwal.

"I was hoping that the BJP leaders would understand the matter and would take note of the fact that if pizza can be delivered then why not ration. However, listening to Sambit Patra's press conference, he did not utter a word about this scheme. He did mention that 80 crore people get ration but skipped highlighting the problems faced by the poor in procuring their ration. He is not interested in stopping the stealing of the poor's fraction of ration but instead, he is more interested in abusing the Chief Minister," Sisodia told ANI.

Manish Sisodia further claimed that the AAP-led state government is willing to provide ration\ at the doorstep of the poor by charging Rs 2 , however, the BJP government is charging Rs 3.

BJP का दूसरा झूठा आरोप - हम राशन पर Extra चार्ज लगाना चाहते है!



संबित जी, केंद्र के Order को पढ़ लीजिए- भाजपा ने राशन की पिसाई का ₹3 लेने का Order कर रखा है।



हमारा Proposal था- सिर्फ ₹2 लेंगे और पिसा हुआ आटा घर तक देकर आएंगे- Dy CM @msisodia#GareebVirodhiNarendraModi pic.twitter.com/nf4VCaE9Q1 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 6, 2021

'Doorstep delivery of ration should be permitted': Manish Sisodia

Sisodia called out the Central government for not permitting doorstep delivery of ration, which was scheduled to start on Monday. He also claimed that part of the ration belonging to the poorer section of the country is stolen by some.

"If things like clothes, mobile phones, refrigerator, televisions etc can be delivered at home, then ration which is provided by the government should also reach the doorstep of the poor. The Delhi government wants that ration should be sent to the poor at his/her doorstep. We all know how much is stolen from the part of the ration of the poor. Sometimes, they do not get it on time, or do not get it in full and surprisingly sometimes do not get it at all," said Sisodia.

Kejriwal alleges Centre is blocking his ration delivery scheme

On Sunday, while addressing a press brief Kejriwal asked PM Modi why the Centre had not approved his 'door-to-door' ration delivery scheme yet. Claiming that the 'ration mafia' were holding citizens ransom for 75 years, Kejriwal said that there should be no politics for the national interest. He said that just two days before the 'Doorstep Delivery of Ration' scheme's implementation in Delhi, the central govt stopped it. BJP claim we didn't take approval. We took approval not just once, but five times. Legally, we don't need Centre's approval but we did so out of courtesy, added Kejriwal.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: ANI/PTI)