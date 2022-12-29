Cong Submission On Remote Voting Turns Into Rant On BJP 'pressurizing' Election Commission

Turning down the invitation of the Election Commission of India to observe the Prototype Multi-Constituency Remote Electronic Voting Machine, Congress made a long submission on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Jairam Ramesh's submission on behalf of Congress focussed on the Opposition's apprehensions about the misuse of EVMs.

Highlighting that voters and parties must have confidence in the electoral system, Ramesh said that it has been 'repeatedly violated' in recent years on account of 'pressures being put on the Election Commission of India by the Modi government'. Citing a recent example, he wrote, "The Election Commission delayed the announcement of the election schedule in Gujarat to give PM Modi more time for electioneering in his home state. It also gave yet another free pass to violate the model code of conduct by allowing a road show on voting day in Gujarat."

"In Gujarat this time we also saw suspicious voting numbers which showed that 10-12% of voters cast their votes in the last hour of voting. This translates into an impossible 25-30 seconds being taken to cast each vote. You need a maximum of 60 seconds to cast a vote," he further said, adding that the suspicious patterns can be extended by multi-constituency remote voting.

Here is a statement I have just issued on the Election Commission's initiative on remote voting. pic.twitter.com/fHanEOnEyc — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 29, 2022

In a major move to increase voter participation, the Election Commission on Thursday said it has developed a prototype of a remote electronic voting machine (RVM) for domestic migrant voters and has invited political parties for a demonstration on January 16. If implemented after stakeholder consultations, migrant voters do not need to travel to their home district to exercise their franchise.