Cong to hold press conferences on Gujarat drugs haul, press for SC-monitored probe

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The Congress will hold a series of press conferences in various parts of the country during this week over the large drugs haul in Gujarat and demand a Supreme court-monitored probe into it, party sources said on Sunday.

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot will hold a press conference in Mumbai, Ashwani Kumar in Kolkata, Mukul Wasnik in Guwahati, Rajeev Shukla in Raipur, Deepender Hooda in Lucknow, Mohan Prakash in Patna, Salman Khurshid in Ranchi and Shaktisinh Gohil in Bhopal, the sources said.

Through the press conferences, the Congress will highlight the issue and press for a Supreme Court-monitored probe into it, they said.

In the single largest heroin haul in India, authorities seized around 3,000 kg of the drug, believed to be from Afghanistan, and likely worth Rs 21,000 crore in the global market, from two containers at the Adani-operated Mundra port in Gujarat's Kutch district, an official had said last week.

The Congress has alleged that the same company whose drugs were seized imported 25,000 kg of the same types of drugs worth Rs 1.75 lakh crores in June 2021.

The party had attacked the Centre over the seizure of nearly 3,000 kg of heroin and asked how such a drug syndicate was operating in India "under the nose" of the government as well as the Narcotics Control Bureau. PTI SKC/ASK ANB ANB

