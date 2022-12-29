Last Updated:

Cong Vs Cong In Rajasthan: Minister Exposes Own Govt, Says 'govt Protecting Paper Mafia'

Rajasthan min exposed his own government in connection with the paper leak case in the state and said the govt is protecting the 'paper mafia'.

Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha exposed his own government in connection with the often reported cases of paper leak in the state and said the state government is protecting the 'paper mafia'. Notably, the exams of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) were cancelled on Saturday, December 24 after the question paper was allegedly leaked just hours before the exams.

Accepting the government's incapacity to conduct the competitive exams, Rajasthan Minister of State for Rural Development and Soldier Welfare Rajendra Singh Gudha said, “The paper leak scandal is a failure of the government. It is the responsibility of the government to hold free and fair examinations. It is our failure that we are not able to conduct fair exams. Papers are getting out, we are unable to take action. There is severe despair among the students appearing in the competitive examinations.”

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged the 'Paper mafia' is operating under the patronage of the Rajasthan government, "The RPSC II grade teachers recruitment paper for which 13 lakh aspirants were going to appear, today when the aspirants reached the centre, they realised the paper has been leaked. This is the 12th such occasion when a paper has been leaked because, in Rajasthan, the government and Congress are actively giving patronage to the paper leak mafia. In one of the paper leaks, the accused were seen with many top Congress leaders. Rahul Gandhi should tell us, will he take action on Rajasthan administration ?."

RPSC paper leak

On December 24, a bus was intercepted by the Udaipur police, which was carrying candidates who were going to appear for the teachers' recruitment exam. The candidates were found carrying the question paper, following which all of them were arrested.

A sum of Rs 10 lakh was allegedly taken from each candidate for illegally providing them with the questionnaire, according to police.

Two cases have been registered in connection with the paper leak, in which a total of 55 people, including 37 candidates, have been arrested so far.

