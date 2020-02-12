Cong Wants Party Leaders To Look For Their Own Responsibility And Move Above Blame Game

Soon after Congress suffered a crushing defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, reports of a rift in the party had emerged as DPCC President Subhash Chopra and then PC Chako tendered their resignations. Breaking the silence on the Delhi debacle, Congress spokesperson, Randeep Surjewala stated that the blame game of Delhi Congress after losing the elections is unacceptable. He stated that had the leaders introspected things, the result would have been different. He also urged every Congressperson in Delhi to look for their responsibility and said that only then Congress will rise, not by the blame game.

'Not Upto Me To Introspect'

Earlier in the day, breaking her silence on Congress' Delhi poll debacle, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said it's time for the party to 'struggle.' The Congress drew a blank for a second consecutive term in the Delhi Assembly elections. In the Delhi assembly polls, AAP was the single largest party by securing 62 seats, while the BJP became the main Opposition party in the union territory by winning 8 seats.

Without elaborating on the party's humiliating defeat, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "It's time for us to struggle. We will do it." When questioned if she would introspect on the party's loss, she responded saying, "That's not up to me."

On Wednesday, Delhi Congress chief PC Chacko offered his resignation and told Republic TV that he was taking a 'moral responsibility' for the defeat. Concurrently, Delhi Congress Committee President Subhash Chopra, too, resigned from his post. As AAP bagged 62 seats in the assembly election result, Sharmistha Mukherjee, party's Mahila Congress chief and daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee questioned former Finance Minister P Chidambaram for gloating over AAP's victory, rather than showing concern over Congress' 'drubbing'.

Congress' Delhi debacle

Congress' performance touched a record low in the Delhi Assembly election as the party bagged less than 5% of the total votes polled and 63 of its candidates lost their deposits. The 2020 Delhi Assembly polls mark further decline for the Congress party that governed the state for three consecutive terms under the leadership of the late Sheila Dikshit since 1998. In the 2013 election, its tally fell from 43 to just 8 seats as BJP emerged as the single-largest party.

