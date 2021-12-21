Cong wants to play politics on sacrilege issue: Badal

Jalalabad (Pb), Dec 20 (PTI) SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday alleged that the Congress government in the state still wanted to “play politics” on the sensitive issue of sacrilege instead of bringing the perpetrators of the crime to book.

This is why it has not ordered a judicial inquiry into the recent incidents of sacrilege attempts, he told reporters here.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief said as the Congress government did not proceed to bring the sacrilege perpetrators to book, it emboldened them and this was why more such incidents are happening now.

“But even now the Congress Party has not learnt any lessons. Even now, it has ordered a police inquiry into the recent incidents of sacrilege instead of giving the case to a sitting High Court judge to get to the bottom of the entire conspiracy,” he said.

Badal also said the government refused to take concrete action in a case of the sacrilege of the “Gutka Sahib” (religious book).

A few days ago, a man was caught after throwing the Gutka Sahib in the holy tank at the Golden Temple.

“The culprit was caught and handed over to police but it failed to take any conclusive action in the case. This deliberate laxity on the part of the Congress government led to an even more revolting case of sacrilege bid in the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple,” he said.

When asked about the seat from which he will contest the forthcoming elections, Badal said he will contest from Jalalabad.

He said after the SAD-BSP government is formed, the SAD would field a candidate from the Rai Sikh community to represent the Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat. At present, Sukhbir Badal is an MP from Ferozepur. PTI COR CHS VSD RDK RDK

