Kapil Sibal Withdraws Angry Reply To 'BJP Collusion' Charge After Call From Rahul Gandhi

Amid the CWC meeting shambles, Congress leader Manickam Tagore on Sunday urged senior leader Kapil Sibal to not believe in hearsay. This comes after Sibal reacted to Rahul Gandhi's massive allegations during the CWC meeting where he said that the dissenting party members who wrote the letter asking Sonia Gandhi to step down as the interim president are "in cahoots with the BJP". Kapil Sibal had said that he has never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue yet Rahul Gandhi said, "we are colluding with BJP".

Taking to Twitter, Tagore reminded Sibal of his seniority within the party, adding that reacting to hearsay doesn't reflect well on a senior leader.

Kapil Sibal ji We all have great respect for you. @INCIndia made you cabinet minister and gives lot of importance. you are NOT inside the CWC. You are reacting to a leak that is false. It does not reflect well on a leader as senior as you are, to react to hearsay!pl #CwcMeeting https://t.co/etyVpflQQz — Manickam Tagore MP🇮🇳✋மாணிக்கம் தாகூர் (@manickamtagore) August 24, 2020

However, Sibal withdrew his tweet where he expressed unhappiness with Rahul Gandhi’s reported remarks at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. He said that he was informed by former party chief Rahul Gandhi 'personally' that he never said what was attributed to him.

Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him .



I therefore withdraw my tweet . — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 24, 2020

Gulam Nabi Azad offers to resign

Following Rahul Gandhi's statement, senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad, one of the signatories of the letter, even offered to resign if the former's statement turns out to be true, sources said. As per inputs, this could lead to a mass resignation within Congress ranks. Over 123 leaders have written two letters seeking new leadership within party ranks.

Republic TV sources said that the reason behind the rebellious attitude of the old leaders for Rahul Gandhi is that the Wayanad MP wants new CWC by dissolving the old one. He also wants to replace the old General Secretaries with the new ones, sources said. Sources also said that following Rahul Gandhi's allegations, four party leaders went offline.

