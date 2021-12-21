Cong will form corruption-free govt in Mizoram in 2023 : Lalsawta

Aizawl, Dec 21 (PTI) The newly appointed Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee president Lalsawta Tuesday said the party is preparing to form a corruption-free government in the state after the 2023 Assembly poll in the state.

The Congress, he said, is against a government who believe that voters can be bought.

"With like-minded people we will strongly oppose such politicians," he said.

He said the Congress if it wins the state poll will earn the trust of the people of Mizoram and its "vision will be worth imitating".

Alleging that Mizoram is reeling under financial crisis due to mismanagement by the Mizo National Front government of Zoramthanga, he said Congress will give priority to financial management if it comes to power in the next assembly polls.

"We will set up a corruption-free government, which will be trustworthy. We will set up a courageous government, which will even book people of high authority for breach of law," Lalsawta said.

Lalsawta said in the event of its win in the state, the Congress government will also pay regular salaries and pensions to government employees and pensioners.

He said the state government has now has a due of Rs 11,328 lakh to the pensioners.

If the Congress comes to power in Mizoram it will discontinue the New Land Use Policy (NLUP) and stop distributing money. It would instead assist the poor, honest and hardworking people and entrepreneurs who try to become self-dependent, the state Congress chief said.

The NLUP was the flagship programme of the erstwhile Congress government in the state under which eligible beneficiaries were given financial assistance amounting to Rs 1 lakh for different trades.

The Congress will also promote the health infrastructure in the north eastern state and upgrade all district hospitals, he added. PTI COR KK KK KK

