Cong Writes To Amit Shah For Ensuring Security Of Rahul Gandhi, Others During Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Congress on Wednesday wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah for ensuring security of Rahul Gandhi and others during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

In a letter to Shah, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said there have been several incidents of multiple breaches in security during the Bharat Jodo Yatra when it entered Delhi.

He also cited instances of "miscreants" entering the Yatra camp site illegally and alleged that they were Haryana's intelligence security personnel trying to swoop on the yatris and have been interrogating people who took part in the yatra.

"The security of yatra was compromised on multiple occasions following its entry into Delhi on Saturday," Venugopal said in his letter.

He alleged that Delhi Police completely failed to control the surging crowds and maintain a perimeter around Rahul Gandhi, who has "Z+ Security".

"The situation was so severe that Congress workers and Bharat Yatris walking with Rahul Gandhi had to form a security perimeter. However, Delhi Police remained mute spectators," he claimed.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra is a padyatra to bring peace and harmony to the country. The government should not indulge in vindictive politics and ensure the safety and security of the Congress leaders,'' Venugopal said, adding that the Congress has lost its former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi for the country's unity.

He sought improved security for the yatra as it is set to enter the sensitive states of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

"Moving forward, Bharat Jodo Yatra is slated to enter the sensitive state of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir in the next phase starting from January 3, 2022. In this regard, I request you to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of Shri Rahul Gandhi, a Z+ protectee, and of all the Bharat Yatris and leaders joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra," Venugopal told Shah in his letter.

Venugopal has already held consultations with the Congress units in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab regarding the yatra preparations.

He has also met with Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha earlier this week and has sought his cooperation and security.

