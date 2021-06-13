Congress' 3-member Committee Meets Rahul Gandhi; Briefs Him On Captain-Sidhu Tiff

In the latest development in the Punjab Congress tussle, the three-member committee formed to strengthen the party ahead of the 2022 Punjab Elections met Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at his residence on Saturday. The panel headed by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary in-charge for Punjab affairs Harish Rawat and J P Aggarwal briefed Rahul Gandhi on the standoff between Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu. As per sources, a final call to address the issue will be taken by the high command soon.

Face-off between Amarinder Singh & Sidhu

On May 29, the Congress party set up the three-member panel with a primary goal of 'strengthening the state government in Punjab' ahead of the 2022 polls. The committee was to look into the internal rifts, factionalism, and infighting in Punjab Congress that had surfaced over the last few years. "Our primary mandate is to strengthen the government and the party at the grassroots level and to help unite the Congress in Punjab and ensure its victory in the 2022 assembly polls," Harish Rawat who is a member of the panel told PTI.

The decision was taken over the escalating row between Navjot Singh Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh. While the stand-off dates back to Sidhu's exit from Captain's cabinet, it escalated recently after the two fired salvos at each other in public and on social media.

An open request by the Sidhu calling for an intervention of the Congress High Command was even posted on Twitter. Later, Sidhu’s confidante- Congress MLA Pargat Singh addressed a press conference where he alleged that Captain sent his OSD to threaten him to withdraw his support from Sidhu. This was followed by a meeting by a group of ministers and MLAs who allegedly gathered against the Punjab CM to 'prepare a strategy'.

Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh has dared Sidhu to contest from Patiala in the 2022 polls remarking that he will lose his deposit. He has also alleged that the cricketer-turned-politician wanted to join another party.