Congress A Leadership-less Party, Weakening From Inside: AAP's Sanjay Singh Unsympathetic

As cracks develop in the Congress amid growing dissent among senior leaders over a score of issues, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday took a dig at the party, stating that it has "deeply weakened from inside."

Singh claimed that people are losing trust in Congress and the "leadership-less" party is mired in a crisis. The AAP leader was referring to the divided opinions of Congress dissenters over the alliance in West Bengal and open rebellion by the 'G23' group headed by Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad, which has been mounting tensions for the party high command.

One of the 23 signatories seeking structural changes within the Congress party, veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had led a three-day-long campaign of the 'dissenters' in Jammu last week, proclaiming that 'Congress had weakened'.

During this, Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma, Vivek Tankha, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Raj Babbar, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kapil Sibal held a 'Shanti Sammelan', stating that they will strengthen, build and unite' the Congress. The event G-23 group is in no mood to normalise tensions as it is planning a second event in Haryana's Kurukshetra in the coming days.

The development comes as the party sets a June 2021 deadline for electing a new Congress chief.

Rift within Congress over ISF alliance

The cracks within Congress deepened further as senior leaders opposed the party's Alliance with Indian Secular Front (ISF) in West Bengal. Anand Sharma tweeted that "Congress' alliance with parties like ISF and other such forces militates against the core ideology of the party and Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism, which forms the soul of the party.

Backing Sharma, party leader Sandeep Dikshit said on Monday that Congress must avoid allying with communal parties like ISF for the sake of Bengal polls. Reacting to Sharma's outburst, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury hinted that this decision had been approved by the Congress high command.

