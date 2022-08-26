‘Congress A Sinking Ship': BJP Issues First Response To Ghulam Nabi Azad’s resignation

After former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the grand old party, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a jibe at its political rival and called the Sonia Gandhi-led party a "sinking ship".

Speaking exclusively to Republic over Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation from Congress, BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "It reflects a very serious issue. Congress party is a sinking ship which has no leadership, no ideology and the top senior leaders are resigning. On a larger spectrum I would say it is not well for the democracy when as the main Opposition party, the Congress party does not introspect and fails to play a constructive Opposition role. They have been opposing everything for the sake of opposition. Now the voices from within are also speaking and they are making it clear that Congress does not reflect the will of the people; not even marginally."

'Congress indulging in destructive politics': Gaurav Bhatia

Continuing his attack on the Congress, Bhatia said, "When you oppose the abrogation of Article 370, when you oppose a war memorial, when you oppose new parliament building, when you oppose everything which is in the interest of the country, there would always be people within the party who would like to show the mirror to the top leadership."

"In a robust democracy, which India is, we need a strong Opposition. The Opposition has a strong role to play but I am saddened to say that the Opposition, especially the Congress party has not lived up to the expectations of the people of the country. They have been only indulging in destructive politics, politics for the sake of opposing," the BJP leader said.

'Before Bharat Jodo Yatra, people started Congress Chodo Yatra': Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister and BJP leader, Narottam Mishra, took a dig at Congress' upcoming 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and said that before the party's campaign, people in the party have started "Congress Chodo Yatra" (Quit Congress Yatra).

"Before the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of Congress, people have started 'Congress Chodo Yatra'. Ghulam Nabi Azad has now become free," Narottam Mishar told Republic.

When asked whether the saffron party will welcome Azad, Mishra said that he cannot comment on it as he is a small party worker and such as decision lies with the party's top leadership. "Azad is an experienced person… Congress won’t win any election. The party is a sinking ship. The sooner people leave, the better for them," Mishra said.

When former J&K deputy CM and BJP leader Nirmal Singh was asked by Republic TV whether BJP will allow Azad into their party, he said, "BJP’s doors are open for any nationalist and any person who believes in democracy. The decision will be taken by the senior leadership. Definitely, we would like the good people, nationalist people to join together and fight the separatists and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, that’s the need of the hour."

Speaking on similar lines, Kuldeep Bishnoi, an ex-Congress leader who joined BJP, told ANI, "It won't be wrong to say that Congress is in self-destruction, suicidal mode. I suggest Rahul Gandhi sets aside his ego...Ghulam Nabi Azad is welcome in BJP. If the party asks me, then I can persuade him to join the party."