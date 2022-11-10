Congress A Sinking Ship In Gujarat? MLAs, Party Leaders Continue Their Resignation Spree

Ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections which are scheduled to take place in two phases in the first week of December, a spree of resignations in Congress has jolted the Grand Old Party in the state. In the latest, Congress MLA from Jhalod constituency Bhavesh Katara resigned from the party and also submitted his resignation to speaker Nimaben Acharya on Wednesday. According to the media reports, Katara is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Notably, Bhavesh Katara quitting the Congress party came hours after the resignation of another Congress MLA Bhagvanbhai D Barad. On Wednesday, Barad, an MLA from Gujarat's Talala constituency, resigned from all the posts of Congress and also submitted his resignation to the Speaker. According to ANI, Barad said that he decided to quit Congress after consultation with his supporters. The former Congress MLA will join the BJP, the news agency further reported.

#GujaratElection2022 | Congress MLA Bhavesh Katara from Jhalod, Gujarat submits his resignation to Speaker Nimaben Acharya pic.twitter.com/d4bAvgMVpU — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022

Resignation spree in Congress ahead of Gujarat polls

It is pertinent to mention that these two jolts to the Congress party in Gujarat came for the second day in a row after party MLA and tribal leader Mohansinh Rathwa resigned from the Grand Old Party on Tuesday and joined the BJP.

Speaking to the media at the party headquarters, Mohansinh Rathwa, a 10-time MLA said, “The Congress never said that they will not give me a ticket (for my son). I decided before Congress said anything about it. I was impressed by the work done by the BJP government and PM Narendra Modi in our tribal areas. That is the reason why I have decided to join BJP."

In addition to this, the AICC secretary in charge of the Indian Overseas Congress, Himanshu Vyas resigned from his post and primary membership and joined BJP on November 5. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Himanshu Vyas highlighted the lack of leadership in Congress and that there is no communication with the party's high command.

Gujarat elections

The ECI on Thursday announced the dates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. Notably, the term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023. Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commission Rajiv Kumar announced that Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on December 1 and December 5.

As announced by the ECI, the polling for 89 seats will take place on December 1, while the election for the remaining 93 seats will be held on December 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, the same day as Himachal Pradesh.