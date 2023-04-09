Last Updated:

Congress A Sinking Ship, Says Vijay Rupani As Sachin Pilot-Ashok Gehlot Fight Explodes

Vijay Rupani said that many senior Congress leaders have quit the party and many more will and added that the party neither has Netas nor Nitiyan.

Harsh Vardhan
Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot has announced to observe a one-day hunger strike on April 11; Image: PTI


BJP leader and former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani believes Congress is now a 'sinking ship' after the tussle between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot came to the fore. While speaking to Republic, Rupani said that many senior Congress leaders have quit the party while some are thinking of quitting and alleged that the party neither has Netas nor Nitiyan (policies). Speaking on the one-day fast announced by Pilot against Gehlot, Rupani said, "I don't what's going on inside Congress but there's a clear message that Congress high command has no control over its members. 

"Everyone knows that Congress is getting wiped out because of nepotism and the party will have to pay for it. And Congress leadership is completely down today and even the karyakartas has no confidence on the leadership," Rupani said. 

Pilot vs Gehlot

Pilot has announced a one-day hunger strike on April 11 to ensure that action is taken against corruption in the state. "We once promised to the people of Rajasthan that we will act on all the corruption that happened during Vasundhara Raje's tenure as a CM. On these lines, I wrote a letter to CM Gehlot and explained that it is high time that we must fulfill our promises made to the people of the state," Pilot said during a press conference. He also claimed that Gehlot has not replied to his letter. 

"The Congress should show to the people that there is no gap between our words and action," said Pilot while adding that no such actions were taken by the Rajasthan government against corrupt BJP leaders. 

