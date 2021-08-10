'Congress A Sunken Ship In Andhra; No Cabinet Offers By BJP': YSRCP Rebuts Alliance Rumour

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) spokesperson Eada Rajasekhar Reddy on Tuesday, 10 August 2021, denied reports of his party joining the National Democratic Alliance and being offered ministerial berths in the Union Cabinet.

Reddy asserted that YSRCP maintains equal distance with all parties, be it the BJP, Congress, TMC, or Left parties at the central level or even the JSP and TDP at the state level. YSRCP allies only with people, the general public, and keeps equal distance with any party, he said.

Rajasekhar Reddy added that the YSRCP-led state government has cordial relations with BJP-led Central Government and as of now. "YSRCP hasn't received any call from Mamata Banerjee and also his party is not interested in joining any coalition," he clarified. "Anyway, it is the party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy who will take the final call on such issues."

When asked about reports of growing proximity between the Congress and YSRCP, Rajasekhar Reddy outrightly denied the rumours and recalled bitter experiences with Congress. He said that there is no chance YSRCP will join hands with Congress as the party is a 'sunken ship in Andhra Pradesh'.

BJP offered Cabinet berth to YSRCP?

Earlier, reports had claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party, which had tried to get into a pre-poll alliance with YSRCP ahead of the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, had resumed talks with Reddy before the July 7 Cabinet expansion. As per reports, the process was initiated to have YSRCP in the Cabinet. There were offers of a Cabinet post, an Independent charge, and a Minister of State, but the discussions came to a halt after YSRCP's demand for two Cabinet posts.

The NDA's rumoured move to get YSRCP on board came in the backdrop of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's efforts to cobble up an anti-BJP front ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

During her recent visit to the national capital, Banerjee had said she shares warm ties with CM Reddy and indicated that TMC's doors were open for parties like the BJD and YSRCP, which have been indecisive when it comes to supporting the Narendra Modi government.

(With inputs from agency)