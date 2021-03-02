'Congress A Third Front In WB,' TMC's Saugata Roy Opines On Rift Amid Alliance With ISF

Ahead of the West Bengal polls, TMC MP Saugata Roy opined on Congress' alliance with the Indian Secular Front (ISF) claiming that the alliance would have no effect on the votes of the Trinamool Congress. Hitting out at the Congress for 'dreaming to be in the race', the senior leader stated that the grand-old-party had been reduced to a third force in the state.

"The alliance will only have an effect on the BJP. The anti-TMC votes will be divided. Congress dreams of being in the race but it is a third force, can't be a second force. Nothing can happen for them," said Saugata Roy.

'Congress divided in two parts': TMC MP

Congress' tie-up with the ISF, founded by Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui which sent ripples within the party has been a major talking point ahead of the Bengal polls. The alliance has once again brought to the fore, the rift within the party with Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma calling it against the 'Congress' core ideology, Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism' only to be attacked by fellow MP Adhir Ranjan who has accused him of 'helping the BJP agenda'.

Claiming that the Congress originally wanted to ally with the TMC, Roy said, "I feel Rahul Gandhi is not happy that Trinamool is fighting separately from them. He wanted anti-BJP forces to be together. Congress is currently divided into two parts. People who are supporting the Gandhi family, who are more in number are against Rahul. Some have also openly spoken against their alliance with ISF. It is their internal matter."

Talking about the Trinamool's position ahead of the highly-campaigned elections, Roy said that the party was banking on the work that it had done for the public. "We will only bank on the work that we have done for the public. We provided healthcare to 10 crore people, under the schemes we are giving free rations to all, provisions to women, to students. We want to focus on positive things like the development we have done. Anti-incumbency can't work against us since our party is a rival party. We rose fighting the tortures of CPM and now we are fighting the communal politics of BJP," he said.

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls from March 27- April 29 with the counting of votes on May 2.

