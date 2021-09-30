Congress A Vehicle Without Driver, Sidhu 'unstable': MoS Ajay Kumar Mishra

Union Minister of State of Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra slammed the Indian National Congress on Wednesday and said that the party has become a car without a driver due to the continuing political upheaval in Punjab. Take a jibe at Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Union minister, described him as "unstable" and "extremely ambitious”.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra said, "The condition of Congress has now become a vehicle without a driver. The driver who is sitting does not know where to take the car. The Congress leadership lacks merit. They are not aware of the ground situation and in the same sequence, they humiliated Captain Amarinder Singh".

"Congress appointed Sidhu as the party's Punjab chief. Everyone knows what kind of mentality Sidhu has. When he was in sports, he left the England tour in the middle for a minor issue. When Navjot Singh Sidhu was in the BJP, he had a different behaviour; in the Congress, he is behaving differently. He is an unstable and extremely ambitious person. He does not care about the party as well as the safety and security of the country," Mishra added.

MoS Ajay Kumar Mishra went on to say that Sidhu, according to Captain Amarinder Singh, is untrustworthy. He added that because Punjab is a border state, Navjot Singh Sidhu poses a threat to national security. The Union minister praised former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, saying that he is a very important leader with an in-depth understanding of Punjab. Captain's thoughts, according to Mishra, should have been taken into account by the Congress leadership.

Captain Amarinder Singh meets Amit Shah in Delhi

On Wednesday, the former Punjab chief minister met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Following this encounter, there has been speculation that Captain may join the BJP. When asked if Captain Amarinder Singh will join the BJP, Mishra said that while Captain Amarinder Singh is a patriotic man, he could not predict whether he would join the party. He stated that it is his own choice, but in politics, everything is possible.

Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation as Punjab Congress chief

On Tuesday, Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Punjab Congress chief, submitted his resignation. Following months of upheaval in the state Congress unit, Sidhu was chosen as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on July 23. The cricketer-turned-politician was reportedly unhappy over the bureaucratic setup and his directives not being implemented after the Cabinet expansion in Punjab. The departure of Sidhu as state party chairman has aggravated the situation within the Punjab Congress party. It has prompted internal talks and deliberations. A minister and three Congress leaders who were deemed close to Sidhu resigned as well.

This is a major setback for the Congress high command, which had hoped to overcome the conflict in Punjab's Congress unit before the Assembly elections next year. After a squabble inside the Punjab Congress between Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh erupted, the party nominated Sidhu as its leader, despite the wishes of the former Punjab chief minister.

On Thursday at 3 p.m., Sidhu will meet with state Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Sidhu has previously indicated that he will not compromise his ethics or moral authority and that he does not want a "repeat of a system of tainted leaders and officers in the state".

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI / PTI)