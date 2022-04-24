Congress' Abhishek Singhvi Calls Rana Kapoor's 'Padma Bhushan' Claim 'political Vendetta'

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Sunday alleged 'political vendetta' after Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor alleged that he was "forced" to buy an MF Hussain painting from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in return for a Padma Bhushan. The Rajya Sabha MP said that the government is jumping on Kapoor's allegation as it suits their "political angle".

"A person who is behind bars for years makes allegations about dead people and the government is jumping as it suits their political angle. They want to keep the pot boiling for 2022 regarding a transaction of 2010 when neither Murli Deora nor Ahmed Patel is there (alive) to deny it," Singhvi said.

Hitting out at the government, the Rajya Sabha MP added, "What is the objective of this, is it the result of your (government) pressure tactics and coercion on a person behind bars eager to get his freedom to record statements against political opponents and to keep a 12-year-old thing boiling just for the convenience of politics."

He alleged that the government is trying to create a fear psychosis to scare people for political vendetta. "At least spare the dead. At least don't defame people like Deora and Ahmed Patel," Singhvi said.

Slamming the Congress, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya alleged that it is quite clear from Kapoor's confession to the ED that the Gandhis and the Congress are not just "extortionists but were also selling the country's highest civilian honour to the highest bidder or durbaris, who did their bidding".

Was forced to buy MF Husain painting from Priyanka, paid Rs 2 cr: Rana Kapoor

In a statement to Enforcement Directorate (ED), Rana Kapoor, who is currently in judicial custody, stated that he was forced by Murli Deora to purchase a painting by MF Hussain from Priyanka Vadra for Rs 2 crore. Rana also mentioned that he was told that this will help him get Padma Bhushan.

Kapoor also told the ED that Ahmed Patel, a close confidante of Sonia Gandhi, had told him that by supporting the Gandhi family at an opportune time for medical treatment of Sonia Gandhi, "I (Kapoor) had performed a good deed for the family and it would be duly considered for the Padma Bhushan."