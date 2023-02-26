Congress Abuse Politics Continues, Udit Raj Makes Uncouth Slur; 'Either Modi Or India...'

Defending the Congress' derogatory slogan 'kabar khudegi' slogan against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party leader Udit Raj stated that it was 'political language'. He justified the slogan by saying that if the country has to be healthy, the 'rajnaitik kabar' of PM Modi needed to be dug.

The Congress leader wrote on Twitter, "It's a political language. When PM Modi speaks of 'Congress-mukt Bharat', does he mean he wants to kill Congress or deregister it?...If country has to be healthy,essential that 'rajnaitik kabar' of PM Modi be dug."

#WATCH |On Congress' slogan ‘Modi teri kabar khudegi’, Udit Raj says, "It's a political language.When PM speaks of 'Congress-mukt Bharat',does he mean he wants to kill Congress or deregister it?...If country has to be healthy,essential that 'rajnaitik kabar' of PM Modi be dug..." pic.twitter.com/kPM1WIIsO0 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 25, 2023

Congress leaders chant slogans against PM Modi

This comes after Congress leaders chanted “Modi Teri Kabar Khudegi”, after the arrest of Congress leader Pawan Khera by the Delhi police at the request of Assam police on February 23. Khera was deplaned from the Delhi-Raipur flight after which the party delegations accompanying him staged a massive protest beside the aircraft and began chanting the offensive slogan.

The Assam Police had sent a team to Delhi to arrest Khera after an FIR was lodged against him in Assam's Haflong, Dima Hasao district over the leader's insulting remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father.

On February 17, while addressing a press conference, Congress leader Pawan Khera echoed the party's demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into a report on the Adani Group by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research.

However, he further went on to attack PM Modi by asking what problem does 'Narendra Gautam Das Modi have?' The Congress leader replaced 'Damodar Das', the name of the Prime Minister's late father, with Gautam Das referring to Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani.

PM Modi reacts to Congress' slogan

Reacting to the Congress' slogan, PM Modi on February 24 while addressing a poll rally in Shillong said that the country and people are saying 'Modi tera kamal khilega' (Modi, your lotus will bloom). He further slammed Congress saying that the grand old party has been "rejected" by the country and they will get a 'befitting reply'.

The Prime Minister further said, "I can see BJP all around in Meghalaya. Be it hills or plains, village or town, I can see the lotus bloom. Those who have been rejected by the country, who the country is no more ready to accept, are now chanting 'Modi teri kabar khudegi'. But the country is saying 'Modi tera kamal khilega."

PM Modi added, "The people of the country will give a befitting reply to the people having such offensive thinking and language. The people of Meghalaya and Nagaland will also give a reply."