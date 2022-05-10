'Congress Abusing Hindu Outfits For Votebank Politics': Muthalik On 'terrorist' Remark

Sri Ram Sene's Pramod Muthalik accused Congress's B K Hariprasad of playing votebank politics and slammed him for abusing Hindu organisations for Muslim votes. Hariprasad had earlier termed people opposing Azan played on loudspeakers as terrorists, which triggered a response from Sri Ram Sene's Muthalik, who said this very mindset has led to the rapid decline of the Congress in the country.

'People opposing loudspeakers are terrorists': Congress's B K Hariprasad

B K Hariprasad, interacting with the media, likened people who opposed Azan recital on loudspeakers to terrorists, which invited a stern reponse from Sri Ram Sene's Pramod Muthalik. He attacked Hariprasad and said, "Hariparsad doesn't know the definition of a terrorist. He should visit Pakistan and Afghanistan for a few days and will understand who a terrorist is. We don't have guns and bombs in our hands," he said further commenting and appealing to Hariprasad for withdrawing his comment. Muthalik dared the Congress leader to issue a similar comment with respect to Muslims, "Say the same things about Islam and Muslims. Do you have the guts? Just for Muslim votes and votebank you abuse Hindu organisations. Take back your comment."

Sri Ram Sene to play devotional songs in 1000 temples in Karnataka

Muthalik from SRS announced the commencement of playing devotional songs, Hanuman Chalisa, Suprabhata or Omkara in 1000 temples in Karnataka beginning May 9 as the government had failed to take action against loudspeakers at Mosques. “Across Karnataka we have contacted more than 1,000 temples. Temple priests, Dharmadarshis and management committees have agreed to play (Hanuman Chalisa, Suprabhata, Omkara or devotional songs) at 5 AM from tomorrow. There is a good response,” Muthalik said.

Karnataka's order to remove loudspeakers

In an associated development, CM Basavaraj Bommaithe Karnataka Chief Secretary on May 10 has sent a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Environment Department to begin with the implementation of the noise pollution regulation control rules ordered by the Supreme Court. The letter stated, "All users of loudspeakers or public address systems shall obtain written permission from the Designated Authority within 15 days. Those who don't obtain should voluntarily remove or should be removed by the Designated Authority. A Committee shall be formed at different levels to decide the application for Loud Speaker/Public Address System."

IMAGE: PTI