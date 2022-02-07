Congress Accounts Post Mani Shankar Aiyar's Photos En Masse After PM Modi's Fiery Speech

Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended his fiery speech in the Lok Sabha and called out the Congress party for what he said was 'divide and rule' politics, the grand-old-party began to exhibit an odd behavior on social media. Taking to Twitter, the Congress party's state handles began to share images of senior leader Mani Shankar Aiyar without any caption or context.

The first to do so was UP Congress' Twitter page which posted Mani Shankar Aiyar's image. While it was initially taken as a faux-pass or a successful hacking attempt, the INC Chhattisgarh and Telangana Congress handles jumped on the bandwagon shortly after.

what happened to him? — Steering the Titanic... (@yarievnu) February 7, 2022

In the same way as the UP Congress, Mani Shankar Aiyar's images were posted on the Twitter pages of INC Chhattisgarh and Telangana Congress without a caption or context, leaving the netizens scratching their heads.

BJP responds, Netizens speculate

Netizens are divided over the plausible cause behind this mysterious posting. While some took the series of Mani Shankar Aiyar portraits in a non-serious way, others tried to link it to Congress' drubbing at the hands of the PM Modi earlier today in the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, the BJP has evoked Aiyar's 'need Pakistan's help to remove PM Modi' statement, claiming that after the latter's blistering speech, Congress was once again 'reiterating that appeal', or referenced the 'neech aadmi' castist slur Aiyar had aimed at Modi that had spiraled into a controversy at the time.