Central Congress Accuses BJP Of 'abducting' Its MLAs; 11 Poised To Resign From MP Govt

Slamming the BJP for 'abducting' its MLAs, alluding to the saffron party's famous 'Operation Lotus', Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, on Thursday, alleged that there must be a probe as to who arranged for the Charter plane to fly 4 Congress MLAs to Bengaluru. Claiming that the Yediyurappa government which had already successfully made the Congress-JD(S) government fall in Karnataka, was behind this, Congress demanded answers to these. Putting the onus on the media, Surjewala said that these questions should be put to BJP to know the truth.

Congress: BJP 'abducted' our MLAs

"They are saying they have got 'Pathak' who is involved in mining and will be given ministership first, elections will happen later after resignation. Has anyone probed into this? Who gave the money for the charter plane to fly those MLAs to Bengaluru? There Yediyurappa's government has already spent time in jail for the same thing. Who has abducted 4 MLAs and kept them in 5-star hotels there? If the answer to these questions is found, then the truth will come out," he said.

Top sources told Republic TV on Wednesday that 4 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs have reached Bengaluru from the national capital. Moreover, 6 more MLAs from the ruling coalition in Madhya Pradesh are expected to reach the capital of Karnataka later in the day. As per sources, 14 MLAs are unhappy with the Kamal Nath government.

On Monday, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh accused BJP of luring Congress MLAs by offering them Rs. 25-45 crore each. Thereafter, he warned the opposition that the Karnataka model would not be successful in Madhya Pradesh. While these allegations have been rubbished by BJP, Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Jitu Patwari alleged that former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the mastermind of the alleged horse-trading operation. Congress currently holds a 14-seat majority over BJP's 107 seats.

