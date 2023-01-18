Congress Accuses BJP Of Attack On Tripura In-charge As ECI Announces Date For Polls

After Congress in-charge for Tripura Dr Ajoy Kumar was attacked, the party went all guns blazing at the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called it highly 'reprehensible' of a Minister and BJP leader from Tripura to have used 'violence and physical assault' against the party's in-charge.

"Law & Order has collapsed in the state. High-time @ECISVEEP ensures fair & violence-free elections & acts against the BJP," wrote Kharge in the tweet, moments after the incident took place in Majlishpur. It happened during a bike rally in Tripura.

'We strongly condemn this attack...'

Earlier in the day, Congress in a tweet said, "The attack took place in the presence of Tripura government minister Sushant Chowdhary. Ajoy Kumarji is seriously injured in the attack, he is undergoing treatment. We strongly condemn this attack." The party in the tweet had embedded a picture of Kumar undergoing an MRI scan.

Meanwhile, in the first reaction, Kumar on the microblogging site said, "BJP can only lower their level, not my courage. Today the country has seen how much the party of criminals is in fear. Each wound will write the chapter of BJP's misery in Tripura."

भाजपाई सिर्फ अपना स्तर गिरा सकते हैं, मेरा हौसला नहीं।

आज देश ने देख लिया अपराधियों की पार्टी किस कदर खौफ में है। एक एक जख्म त्रिपुरा में भाजपा की दुर्गति का अध्याय लिखेगा — Dr. Ajoy Kumar (@drajoykumar) January 18, 2023

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the Assembly Elections in three northeastern states. While Mizoram and Nagaland are to go to polls on February 27, Tripura will hold voting on February 16. The counting of votes for all three states will be on March 2.