Congress Accuses Centre Of Exploiting Weakness Of IAS, IPS Officers To Malign Maharashtra

Reacting to the suspension of Param Bir Singh, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole chided the state government for the belated action against the IPS officer. Speaking to the media on Friday, he also accused the Centre of exploiting the weakness of IAS and IPS officers to defame Maharashtra. Moreover, Patole contended that IAS and IPS officers are working on the instructions of the Union government. Previously, MVA had alleged that Singh levelled the extortion charge against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh at the behest of the Centre.

Congress leader Nana Patole remarked, "From the office of Param Bir Singh, who was the Mumbai Police Commissioner, CCTV footage goes missing. This means that Param Bir Singh was the accused of all these incidents. He was the culprit. At that juncture itself, he should have been suspended and an inquiry should have been conducted against him. The government has initiated a probe albeit belatedly. The Centre is taking advantage of some weakness of the state's IAS and IPS officers to malign Maharashtra. It has become clear that IPS and IAS officers are working on their instruction."

Param Bir Singh suspended

A 1988-batch IPS officer, Param Bir Singh is currently the Director-General of Maharashtra Home Guard. In the past, he has held several key positions in the police department including the Police Commissioner of Thane and Mumbai, Director General of the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau, SP of Chandrapur and Bhandara districts and Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order). While 5 extortion cases have been registered against him in the state, he has been granted protection from arrest.

On November 25, he arrived in Mumbai and joined the probe pertaining to the extortion case registered at the Goregaon Police Station thus marking his first public appearance after 231 days. On Thursday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government suspended the ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner as per the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969. During the period of suspension, he shall be paid subsistence allowance, dearness allowance and other allowances as applicable.

The Government Order elaborated, "It is also ordered that during the period that this order shall remain in force, the headquarter of Shri. Parambir Singh, IPS (MH : 1988), shall be office of Director General of Police, Maharashtra State, Mumbai and he shall not leave the said headquarter without obtaining the permission of the Director General of Police, Maharashtra State, Mumbai. It shall not be permissible for him to accept any private employment or engage in any other trade or business during suspension. Any breach of this condition shall be treated as an act of misconduct rendering him liable for disciplinary action."

Image: PTI