Congress Accuses Madhya Pradesh Govt Of Under-reporting COVID-19 Deaths In State

Jitu Patwari, the Congress Working President of the MP unit, accused the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government of underreporting COVID-related deaths in the state, and requested that the state government "correct the number of deaths owing to COVID-19." He noted that the COVID-19 has claimed the lives of almost two lakh persons in the state.

Congress attacks MP CM

While addressing pressers, Patwari said, "A new report shows that over two lakh people have lost their lives to the COVID-19 in the state. We want the correct figures to come out to ensure the delivery of government schemes. Congress demands Shivraj Singh to correct the data of the COVID-related deaths in state so that the beneficiaries for the government scheme can be benefitted by it."

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader Kamal Nath had previously accused the state government of underreporting COVID-related deaths, claiming that over one lakh people died across the state in March and April. An FIR was also filed against Kamal Nath for allegedly inciting fear with his comments regarding the Coronavirus epidemic.

COVID-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh

According to the Health Department, the COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh increased to 7,88,954 on Thursday, June 17, after the state reported 145 new cases, while the death toll increased to 8,679 with the addition of 30 fatalities. In the last 24 hours, 404 patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the overall number of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 7,77,291, according to the government. The total number of active cases in the state is now 2,984, according to the report. Indore's caseload increased by 34 cases to 1,52,692, while Bhopal's caseload increased by 42 cases to 1,22,946. According to the department, the COVID-19 toll in Indore and Bhopal remained steady at 1,374 and 972, respectively, with no new fatalities.

There are now 533 active cases in Indore, and 1,015 active cases in Bhopal. According to the department, 22 of the state's 52 districts did not report any new cases in the previous 24 hours. The number of samples evaluated for Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh increased to 1,11,91,553 after 73,632 fresh tests, according to the report.

