Meghalaya: Congress Accuses Mamata Of 'conspiring To Break' Party After Ex-Meghalaya CM Joins TMC

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has also challenged Mamata Banerjee to first elect the Congress leaders on TMC's symbol and then formally welcome them to her party.

Reacting to the news of former Meghalaya Chief Minister and 11 MLAs extending support to TMC, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that a 'conspiracy is underway to break the party in Northeast'. Chowdhury has challenged TMC-supremo Mamata Banerjee to 'first elect them (leaders) on TMC's symbol and then formally welcome them to her party'. On Wednesday, 12 Congress MLAs including the former CM formally informed Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh about their decision to support TMC. 

'This conspiracy to break Congress is happening not only in Meghalaya but the whole of northeast,' stated Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Further speaking on the matter, the Congress leader claimed that Mamata Banerjee's 'actions changed soon after her nephew was summoned by ED'. 

BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi over Meghalaya political development

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya, on Thursday, took a dig at Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and said that it was "unfair" to blame the him as he has "age on his side". Taking recourse to a defence usually adopted by the Congress party to sidestep its failures, Malviya reckoned that this development had very little significance as the next Meghalaya Assembly election was due in 2023. BJP's Amit Malviya quipped, "And what is the hullabaloo about? The next assembly election is in 2023. The 12 legislators continue to sit in opposition. Rahul still has age on his side..."

Former Meghalaya CM, MLAs extend support to TMC

Expressing unhappiness, Mukul Sangma claimed that he was not consulted by the Congress high command regarding the development of Vincent Pala's appointment as the president of the party's state unit. While speculation was rife that he would join TMC along with his supporters in October itself, the Sonia Gandhi-led party managed to salvage the situation after Rahul Gandhi held a discussion with Sangma and Pala in the national capital. Though they agreed to work together for the subsequent by-elections, Congress suffered a drubbing as the ruling coalition won the Rajabala, Mawryngkneng and Mawphlang seats.

A day earlier, 12 Congress MLAs including the former CM formally informed Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh about their decision to support TMC. Speaking to PTI, Congress MLA Shangpliang remarked, "Twelve MLAs of the Congress out of 17 in Meghalaya have decided to join the TMC. We will formally join the TMC under the leadership of former CM Mukul Sangma". As per sources, they will be inducted into the Mamata Banerjee-led party at 1 pm today. 

