Congress Accuses MP Home Min Of Violating COVID Norms, Questions 'different Set Of Rules'

Congress MLA and former Law Minister PC Sharma on Sunday lashed out at Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra for violating COVID-19 prevention norms during a function. He lamented that the Home Minister was indulging in "irresponsible behaviour" even after MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Sharma claimed that Mishra had neither worn a mask nor was observing social distancing.

According to Sharma, it was unjustified to have a different set of rules for the common man and Ministers. To buttress his point, the Congress leader highlighted that the common man was penalised for not wearing a mask while no action was taken against Mishra for the same violation. Questioning the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government on the political compulsions for the lack of action, he asked whether the COVID-19 related rules were only for the opposition and the common man.

MP Chief Minister tests positive

After testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, Chouhan urged everyone who had come in contact with him to undergo testing for the novel Coronavirus. Mentioning that he was following COVID-19 guidelines, he appealed to people not to lower their guard. The MP CM lamented that he had tested positive despite reviewing the COVID-19 situation via video conference as far as possible.

Earlier in the day, Chouhan asserted that his health is okay and stressed on the early detection of COVID-19 so that treatment can be immediately availed. He contended that this was the key to recover from the novel coronavirus. Earlier, state Cabinet Minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Currently, there are 26,926 novel coronavirus cases in MP, out of which 18,488 patients have been discharged while 799 fatalities have been reported.

COVID-19 spread attributed to BJP rallies

Sharma on Thursday attributed the COVID-19 spread in Madhya Pradesh to the rallies and meetings conducted by BJP. Observing that the novel coronavirus situation is "worrisome", he alleged that the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government had failed to control the spread of the pandemic. He claimed that MP was gearing towards the community spread of the virus as the infection was not contained in the beginning.