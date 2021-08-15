Taking a dig at PM Modi's Independence Day speech, Congress on Sunday accused him of repeating the promises which he made exactly two years ago. To buttress its point, the Sonia Gandhi-led party released a part of the PM's speech from August 15, 2019, where he said, "In this period, Rs.100 lakh crore will be spent on modern infrastructure which will generate employment". Today, he announced, "The scheme worth over Rs.100 lakh crore is going to generate new employment opportunities for lakhs of young people. Gati Shakti will be such a national plan which will lay the foundation of holistic infrastructure".

Highlighting the distinct similarity between the two promises, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala taunted that the PM that he should have at least altered the figures. Announcing the 'Gati Shakti' master plan earlier in the day, PM Modi opined that it will break the silos, cross all hurdles, cut travel time and boost industrial productivity. He added, "Gati Shakti will help local manufacturers turn globally competitive and also develop possibilities of new future economic zones".

सच कहा - जुमले छोड़ने में क्या जाता है !

पर..

अब तो जुमले भी पुराने छोड़ने पड़ रहे हैं । pic.twitter.com/P9aAWHrwox — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) August 15, 2021

PM Modi's Independence Day address

During his address marking 74 years of Independence, PM Modi weighed in on a range of topics pertaining to India's progress. Apart from elaborating about the Central schemes focusing on OBCs, farmers, women and the poor, he made crucial announcements such as the Gati Shakti scheme, opening up Sainik schools to girls and National Hydrogen Mission. On this occasion, he coining the slogan 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'.

In his speech which lasted for nearly one and a half hours, the PM also stressed the importance of the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'. While announcing that every August 14 will be observed as the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day', he recalled that millions of people were displaced whereas many lost their lives due to "mindless hate and violence". Describing partition as "one of the biggest tragedies" of the last century, he opined that this announcement will serve as a fitting tribute to the people who suffered during the partition.