Congress Accuses TRS Of 'enrolling Bogus Voters' In MLC Polls As Counting Continues

Congress spokesperson Dasoju Sravan on Friday alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has indulged in enrolling bogus votes in the recent MLC elections.

Sravan said, "The Congress Party have time and again said that the TRS party is indulging in enrolling bogus votes in the recent Graduate MLC elections in Telangana." READ | Voting underway in elections to 2 Telangana MLC seats

The Congress spokesperson further said that the TRS government has failed to protect the lakes, adding after the TRS came to power lake encroachments have multiplied.

"During Telangana agitations, it was one of the main agendas that the thousands of lakes in and around Hyderabad City be protected from encroachments. These lakes in and around Hyderabad City were always exposed to encroachments. So, during the Telangana agitations, we have kept an agenda that all the lakes in Telangana state be protected from encroachments," he said.

"On behalf of the Congress party, we demand that a fully empowered Hyderabad's Lakes Protection Authority be constituted," Sravan said. He further added that by constituting a lakes protection authority, we can not only protect the ecology and environment, but also can save Hyderabad from any natural disasters like the recent 2020 Hyderabad floods.

MLC Polls

The ruling TRS candidates, including former PM P V Narasimha Rao's daughter S Vani Devi, maintained their lead over rivals on Friday as counting of votes in the election to Telangana Legislative Council from two Graduates constituencies progressed at a slow pace.

Devi, TRS nominee from Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduates' constituency, was ahead of her nearest BJP rival and sitting MLC N Ramachander Rao as the process of elimination of candidates with less number of votes and counting of second preference votes was underway, official sources said.

Meanwhile, the TRS nominee and sitting MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy was leading in the Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda Graduates constituency. Both the candidates have stayed ahead of their rivals since the counting began on Wednesday.

Though the process began two days ago, it is taking time as newspaper-sized ballot papers were used for polling in view of a large number of candidates in the fray and also because the voters exercised their franchise in a preferential method. Polling was held on March 14 for the two Graduates' constituencies, where the total electorate number over 10 lakh.

As many as 93 candidates were in the fray from the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency, while 71 contested from the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency. The votes of the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency are counted in the state capital.