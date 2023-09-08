Congress' Acharya Pramod Coins New Full Form Of DMK Over Its Attack On 'Sanatan Dharma'

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues its assault on DMK leader Udhyanidhi Stalin over his comments on ‘Sanatan Dharma’, Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Thursday slammed the Tamil Nadu-based party and coined a new full form for the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK. Hitting out at the DMK party in Udhyanidhi’s style, the Congress leader said that the DMK is not Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, but Dengue, Malaria and Kusht Rog (Leprosy).

The Congress leader’s reaction came in response to the derogatory remarks of DMK leaders, including Stalin Jr and A Raja, against Sanatan Dharma. Acharya Pramod’s comparison of DMK with diseases came after the DMK leaders compared the Sanatan Dharma with diseases like Malaria and HIV.

D-डेंगू M-मलेरिया K-कुष्ठ रोग= DMK — Acharya Pramod (@AcharyaPramodk) September 7, 2023

Congress divided over Udhyanidhi’s Sanatan remark

It is important to note that the Congress party seemed divided between support for the son of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s son and rejection of his comment. While several party leaders, including KC Venugopal and Kamal Nath, maintained that the grand old party respected every religion, Karnataka minister and son of Congress chief Priyank Kharge came forward in support of DMK leader's remark and said ‘any religion that does not promote equality and does not ensure that you have the dignity of being a human is not a religion’.

BJP opposes remarks against Sanatan

Raising strong objections to the remarks of DMK leaders against Sanatan Dharma, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai took a swipe at DMK and said, “If something needs eradication from Tamil Nadu, it is the DMK.” He further expanded the abbreviation of DMK as:

D - Dengue

M - Malaria

K - Kosu (Kosu means mosquito in Tamil)

Going forward, we are sure that people will associate these deadly diseases with DMK.



Here is my detailed rebuttal to TN CM Thiru @mkstalin avl’s press statement today. pic.twitter.com/sg6Pmp1nTv — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) September 7, 2023

Escalating BJP’s attack on Stalin, Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of multiple state elections this year, including Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, took a swipe at the newly-formed anti-BJP alliance, I.N.D.I.A. Shah stated that I.N.D.I.A "hates Hinduism" and "attacks India’s heritage".

DMK leaders on Sanatan

Udhayanidhi Stalin during a public address on September 2 made some contentious comments on Sanatan Dharma and said that it is against the idea of social justice. He later called for the eradication of Sanatan Dharma. "We can't oppose Dengue, Mosquitoes, Malaria, or Corona, we have to eradicate them, that's how we have to eradicate Sanatana. Rather than opposing Sanatan, it should be eradicated. The name Sanatana is from Sanskrit. It is against Social Justice and equality," he added.

Standing in support of Stalin Jr, DMK’s A Raja on Thursday called Sanatan Dharma to be a social disgrace. “Sanatana Dharma is a social disgrace like HIV and leprosy,” he said, adding, “There was no social stigma attached to malaria and dengue.”