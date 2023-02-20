Congress Activists Show Black Flags To Kerala CM Vijayan, Taken Into Preventive Custody

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was shown black flags at various places on Monday by the Congress workers as part of a protest against the two-rupee cess imposed on petrol and diesel in the state budget last week.

The incident was reported at multiple locations including Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod. According to sources, as many as 10 Congress workers have been arrested for showing the black flags to CM Vijayan.

Those taken into custody include Kannur Youth Congress state secretary Sandeep P, district president Sudeep James, and secretary V Rahul. In Kasaragod, the police has taken Ajanoor mandalam president Umesh Kattukulangara and Youth Congress Cheemeni mandalam president Sandeep into preventive custody.

Amid the state-wide political ruckus, more security has been deployed for CM Vijayan. He was seen with over 800 police officials on Monday in the Kasaragod district.

While justifying the increased security, the ruling Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPI-M), said, “Youth Congress workers are behaving like suicide squads. They are menacingly running towards the convoy of the chief minister and deliberately creating problems."

CPI(M) government restricts use of black flags

The police officials in Kerala have been instructed by the state government to remove any black flags coming in the way of CM Vijayan's convoy. Interestingly, the police also removed black flags installed to denote funerals at a locality, sources revealed.

According to sources, the black flags were found tied to lamp-posts on Sunday near the house of former legislator C P Kunju in Kozhikode. Reportedly, a team of police officials visited the place and removed the black flags.

It is also being said that the students were denied permission to wear black masks and dress in a programme attended by CM Vijayan. Congress party leaders have also taken a jibe at the CM for the preventive arrests of its workers.

Congress leader V D Satheesan, said, "The state has never seen such a cowardly ruler. I do not know why he is dreading black. We are proud of our boys. The chief minister will have to answer for preventive arrests or we will move to the High Court."